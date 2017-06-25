Chicago Man Shot After Altercation With Masked Suspects In Woodstock

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old Chicago man was shot during an altercation with two masked men Saturday night in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Several 911 calls were received about 2:18 a.m. about a shooting at a home in the 1200 block of Mitchell Street, according to Woodstock police.

Officers found a 33-year-old Chicago man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital and the injury is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police said the victim got into an altercation in a vehicle in the driveway with two “black suspects who reportedly had masks over their face in attempts to conceal their identities.”

One of the suspects pulled a gun and a shot was fired, but no one hit, police said.

The victim then ran back into the home and locked the door, but “two more rounds were discharged from outside the residence, which entered through the front door of the residence. One of these rounds struck the victim,” police said.

The bullet appeared to strike him in the lower left abdomen and exit his lower left torso, police said

There were four other people in the home, but no other injuries were reported.

Police say the “victims of this incident appear to have been targeted and possibly knew the offenders.”

They added it appeared to be an “isolated incident and no heightened risk to the public safety appears to exist.”

Anyone with information should call police at (815) 338-2131.

