2017 Fourth Of July Fireworks Across Chicago Area

Here is a list of fireworks shows around Chicago, celebrating the Fourth Of July. Much of this information comes courtesy of Fireworks in Illinois.
Antioch
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Williams Park
874 Main St
in Antioch, Illinois 60002
Arlington Heights
Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Arlington Park Race Track
2200 Euclid Avenue
in Arlington Heights, Illinois 60006
Aurora
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: RiverEdge Park
360 N Broadway St
in Aurora, Illinois 60505
Bartlett
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Apple Orchard Park
in Bartlett, Illinois 60103
Barrington
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Barrington High School
616 West Main
in Barrington, Illinois 60010
Batavia
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Watch from Engstrom Park
326 Millview Drive
in Batavia, Illinois 60510
Beecher
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Firemen’s Park
673 Penfield Street
Beecher, Illinois 60401
Bensenville
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Redmond Recreational Complex
735 E. Jefferson
Bensenville, IL 60106
Berwyn
Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Morton West High School Football Stadium
2400 Home Ave
Berwyn, Illinois 60402
Bolingbrook
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:45pm
Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club
2001 Rodeo Drive
in Bolingbrook, Illinois 60490
Buffalo Grove
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Village Hall Campus
50 Raupp Blvd
in Buffalo Grove, Illinois 60089
Burbank
Date: July 1, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Michael Looney Park
77th and Narragansett East
in Burbank, Illinois 60459
Burr Ridge
July 3, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Walker Park
7425 S. Wolf Rd
in Burr Ridge, Illinois 60527
Cary
Date: June 30, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Lions Park
1200 Silver Lake Road
in Cary, Illinois 60013
Chicago
Dates: Every Wednesday (9:30pm) and Saturday (10:15pm) from May 27 through September 2, 2017
Where: Navy Pier; best viewing from Dock Stage; 600 E Grand Ave
in Chicago, Illinois 60611
Deerfield
Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:15pm
Where: Brickyards Park
Fountain View Drive
in Deerfield, Illinois 60015
Downers Grove
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Zigfield Troy Golf
75th Street and Lemont Road
in Downers Grove, Illinois 60517
Evanston
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm
Where: Sheridan Rd & Church St
in Evanston, Illinois 60201
Evergreen Park
Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Duffy Park
9101 S. Ridgeway
in Evergreen Park, Illinois 60805
Farmer City
Date: June 30, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Farmer City Raceway
850 North Grove St
In Farmer City, Illinois 61842
Fox Lake
Date: July 1, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Northwest End of Nippersink Lake
in Fox Lake, Illinois 60020
Frankfort
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Main Park
400 W. Nebraska St.
in Frankfort, Illinois 60423
Galena
Date: July 1 and 2, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Shenandoah Riding Center
200 N. Brodrecht Road
in Galena, Illinois 61036
Galena
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Main street
In Galena, Illinois 61036
Glen Ellyn
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Lake Ellyn
645 Lenox Road
in Glen Ellyn, Illinois 60137
Glencoe
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:00pm
Where: Lakefront Park
55 Hazel Ave
in Glencoe, Illinois 60022
Glenview
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Gallery Park
Patiot & Navy Blvd.
in Glenview, Illinois 60026
Gurnee
Dates: July 2, 2017 at Dusk
July 3, 2016 at Dusk
July 4, 2016 at Dusk
Where: Six Flags Great America Theme Park
1 Great America Pkwy
in Gurnee, Illinois 60031
Hawthorn Woods
Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
42 Park View Lane
in Hawthorn Woods, Illinois 60047
Highland Park
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Wolters Field
1080 Park Ave West
in Highland Park, Illinois 60035
Itasca
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:45pm
Where: Hamilton Lakes
Thorndale, Route 53
in Itasca, Illinois 60143
Joliet
Date: July 1, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Bicentennial Park
201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, Illinois 60432
Lake Zurich
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm
Where: Paulus Park
200 South Rand Road
in Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047
Lemont
Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Centennial Park
16028 127th St
in Lemont, Illinois 60439
Libertyville
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm
Where: Butler Lake Park
500 Lake St
in Libertyville, Illinois 60048
Lisle
Date: June 30, July 1, July 2, 2017 at 9:45
Where: Lisle Community Park
Short Street
in Lisle, Illinois 60532
Lockport
Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:10
Where: Dellwood Park
18th and Lawrence Ave
in Lockport, Illinois 60441
McHenry
Date: July 1, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Petersen Park
4300 Petersen Park
in McHenry, Illinois 60050
Midlothian
Date: June 30, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Memorial Park
14500 S Sawyer
in Midlothian, Illinois 60445
Morton Grove
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Harrar Park
6250 Dempster
in Morton Grove, Illinois 60053
Mount Prospect
Dates: June 30, 2017 at 9:45pm and July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Melas Park
1326 W. Central Road
in Mount Prospect, Illinois 60056
Mundelein
Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Kracklauer Park
100 N. Seymour Ave
in Mundelein, Illinois 60060
Naperville
Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Knoch Park
724 S. West St.
in Naperville, Illinois 60540
North Aurora
Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Riverfront Park
E State Street
in Aurora, Illinois 60517
Northlake
Date: July 3, 2017 9:30pm
Where: Behind West Leyden High School
1000 N Wolf Road
in Northlake, Illinois 60164
Oak Brook
Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Polo Grounds off of 31st Street between Spring and York Roads
31st Street
in Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
Part of Taste of Oak Brook
Oak Forest
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: 159th and Central
in Oak Forest, Illinois 60452
Oak Park
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: River Forest High School Football Stadium
201 North Scoville Ave
in Oak Park, Illinois 60302
Orland Hills
Date: June 24, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Kelly Park
16670 S Haven Ave
in Orland Hills, Illinois 60487
Orland Park
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm
Where: Centennial Park
15600 West Avenue
in Orland Park, IL 60462
Oswego
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Launched from Prairie Point Park
313 East Washington St
in Oswego, IL 60543
Palatine
Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
in Palatine, Illinois 60067
Palos Heights
Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:15pm
Where: Memorial Park | Fireworks over Lake Katherine
76th Ave and College Drive
in Palos Heights, Illinois 60466
Park Ridge
Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Maine East High School
2601 West Dempster St
in Park Ridge, Illinois 60068
Pingree Grove
Date: July 8, 2017 at 9:00pm
Baseball Fields near Cambridge Lakes Dr. & Wester Blvd.
Pingree Grove, IL 60140
Pingree Grove Independence Day Celebration
Plainfield
Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Plainfield Central High School
24120 W. Fort Beggs Dr.
in Plainfield, Illinois 60544
Romeoville
Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:15pm
Where: Village Park
900 W. Romeo Road
in Romeoville, Illinois 60446
Roselle
Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Lake Park High School West Campus
500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave
Roselle, IL 60172
Round Lake Beach
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Cultural Center Outdoor Stage
2007 N Civic Center Way
in Round Lake Beach, Illinois 60073
Skokie
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Niles West High School
5701 Oakton St
in Skokie, Illinois 60076
Skokie Parade and 3-D Fireworks Fest
South Holland
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:10pm
Where: Veterans Memorial Park
160th Place and South Park Avenue
in South Holland, Illinois 60473
Streamwood
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm
Where: Dolphin Park
S. Park Blvd
in Streamwood, Illinois 60107
Streator
Date: July 8, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Streator Township High School football field
202 West Lincoln Ave
in Streator, Illinois 61364
Summit
Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:15pm
Where: Summit Park
5700 S Archer Road
in Summit, Illinois 60501
Tinley Park
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm
Where: McCarthy Park
16801 W 80th Ave
in Tinley Park, Illinois 60477
Vernon Hills
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Century Park
1001 Lakeview Pkwy
in Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061
Warrenville
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm
Where: Cerny Park
River Road
in Warrenville, Illinois 60555
Wauconda
Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Cook Park
700 N Main St
in Wauconda, Illinois 60084
Wheaton
Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Graf Park
1701 Manchester Road
in Wheaton, Illinois 60187
Wheeling
Date: July 1, 2017 at 9:15pm
Where: Chicago Executive Airport
1020 Plant Road
in Wheeling, Illinois 60090
Wilmette
Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Gillson Park
Sheridan Road and Michigan Avenue
in Wilmette, Illinois 60091
Winnetka
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:20pm
Where: Duke Childs Field
1321 Willow Road
in Winnetka, Illinois 60093
Woodridge
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Zigfield Troy Golf
75th Street and Lemont Road
in Downers Grove, Illinois 60517
Downers Grove/Woodridge 4th of July Fireworks
Woodstock
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Emricson Park
900 W. South St
in Woodstock, Illinois 60098
Northwest Indiana
LaPorte, Ind.
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30
Where: LaPorte Fairgrounds
2581 W. State Hwy 2
in LaPorte, Indiana 46350
LaPorte 4th of July Parade and Fireworks
Merrillville, Ind.
Date: July 3, 2017, 9pm
Where: Hidden Lake Park
6355 Broadway
in Merrillville, Indiana 46410
Cedar Lake, Ind.
Date: July 3, 2017 9:30 pm
Where: Cedar Lake Town Complex
7408 Constitution Ave
in Cedar Lake, Indiana 46303
Crown Point, Ind.
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Lake County Fairgrounds
889 S Court St.
in Crown Point, Indiana 46307
Crown Point Parade and Fireworks
East Chicago, Ind.
Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Jeorse Park Beach
3301 Aldis Ave
in East Chicago, Indiana 46312
Schererville, Ind.
Date: June 30, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Rohrman Park
6750 Rohrman Road
in Schererville, Indiana 46375
Munster, Ind.
Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:30pm
Where: Centennial Park
900 North Centennial Drive
in Munster, Indiana 46321
Whiting, Ind.
Date: July 3, 2017
Where: Whiting Park
in Whiting, Indiana 46394
Portage, Ind.
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Founders Square Park Amphitheater
6300 Founders Square
in Portage, Indiana 46368
Valparaiso, Ind.
Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm
Where: Cumberland Loop
Valparaiso St & Vale Park Rd
in Valparaiso, Indiana 46383
Hobart, Ind.
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Festival Park
111 E. Old Ridge Road
in Hobart, Indiana 46342
Lake Station, Ind.
Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk
Where: Riverview Park
2701 Ripley Street
in Lake Station, Indiana, 46405