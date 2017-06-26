2017 Fourth Of July Fireworks Across Chicago Area

Here is a list of fireworks shows around Chicago, celebrating the Fourth Of July. Much of this information comes courtesy of Fireworks in Illinois.

Antioch

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Williams Park

874 Main St

in Antioch, Illinois 60002

Arlington Heights

Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Arlington Park Race Track

2200 Euclid Avenue

in Arlington Heights, Illinois 60006

Aurora

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: RiverEdge Park

360 N Broadway St

in Aurora, Illinois 60505

Bartlett

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Apple Orchard Park

in Bartlett, Illinois 60103

Barrington

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Barrington High School

616 West Main

in Barrington, Illinois 60010

Batavia

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Watch from Engstrom Park

326 Millview Drive

in Batavia, Illinois 60510

Beecher

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Firemen’s Park

673 Penfield Street

Beecher, Illinois 60401

Bensenville

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Redmond Recreational Complex

735 E. Jefferson

Bensenville, IL 60106

Berwyn

Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Morton West High School Football Stadium

2400 Home Ave

Berwyn, Illinois 60402

Bolingbrook

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:45pm

Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club

2001 Rodeo Drive

in Bolingbrook, Illinois 60490

Buffalo Grove

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Village Hall Campus

50 Raupp Blvd

in Buffalo Grove, Illinois 60089

Burbank

Date: July 1, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Michael Looney Park

77th and Narragansett East

in Burbank, Illinois 60459

Burr Ridge

July 3, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Walker Park

7425 S. Wolf Rd

in Burr Ridge, Illinois 60527

Cary

Date: June 30, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Lions Park

1200 Silver Lake Road

in Cary, Illinois 60013

Chicago

Dates: Every Wednesday (9:30pm) and Saturday (10:15pm) from May 27 through September 2, 2017

Where: Navy Pier; best viewing from Dock Stage; 600 E Grand Ave

in Chicago, Illinois 60611

Deerfield

Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:15pm

Where: Brickyards Park

Fountain View Drive

in Deerfield, Illinois 60015

Downers Grove

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Zigfield Troy Golf

75th Street and Lemont Road

in Downers Grove, Illinois 60517

Evanston

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm

Where: Sheridan Rd & Church St

in Evanston, Illinois 60201

Evergreen Park

Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Duffy Park

9101 S. Ridgeway

in Evergreen Park, Illinois 60805

Farmer City

Date: June 30, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Farmer City Raceway

850 North Grove St

In Farmer City, Illinois 61842

Fox Lake

Date: July 1, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Northwest End of Nippersink Lake

in Fox Lake, Illinois 60020

Frankfort

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Main Park

400 W. Nebraska St.

in Frankfort, Illinois 60423

Galena

Date: July 1 and 2, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Shenandoah Riding Center

200 N. Brodrecht Road

in Galena, Illinois 61036

Galena

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Main street

In Galena, Illinois 61036

Glen Ellyn

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Lake Ellyn

645 Lenox Road

in Glen Ellyn, Illinois 60137

Glencoe

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:00pm

Where: Lakefront Park

55 Hazel Ave

in Glencoe, Illinois 60022

Glenview

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Gallery Park

Patiot & Navy Blvd.

in Glenview, Illinois 60026

Gurnee

Dates: July 2, 2017 at Dusk

July 3, 2016 at Dusk

July 4, 2016 at Dusk

Where: Six Flags Great America Theme Park

1 Great America Pkwy

in Gurnee, Illinois 60031

Hawthorn Woods

Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Community Park

42 Park View Lane

in Hawthorn Woods, Illinois 60047

Highland Park

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Wolters Field

1080 Park Ave West

in Highland Park, Illinois 60035

Itasca

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:45pm

Where: Hamilton Lakes

Thorndale, Route 53

in Itasca, Illinois 60143

Joliet

Date: July 1, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Bicentennial Park

201 W. Jefferson St.

Joliet, Illinois 60432

Lake Zurich

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm

Where: Paulus Park

200 South Rand Road

in Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047

Lemont

Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Centennial Park

16028 127th St

in Lemont, Illinois 60439

Libertyville

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm

Where: Butler Lake Park

500 Lake St

in Libertyville, Illinois 60048

Lisle

Date: June 30, July 1, July 2, 2017 at 9:45

Where: Lisle Community Park

Short Street

in Lisle, Illinois 60532

Lockport

Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:10

Where: Dellwood Park

18th and Lawrence Ave

in Lockport, Illinois 60441

McHenry

Date: July 1, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Petersen Park

4300 Petersen Park

in McHenry, Illinois 60050

Midlothian

Date: June 30, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Memorial Park

14500 S Sawyer

in Midlothian, Illinois 60445

Morton Grove

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Harrar Park

6250 Dempster

in Morton Grove, Illinois 60053

Mount Prospect

Dates: June 30, 2017 at 9:45pm and July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Melas Park

1326 W. Central Road

in Mount Prospect, Illinois 60056

Mundelein

Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Kracklauer Park

100 N. Seymour Ave

in Mundelein, Illinois 60060

Naperville

Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Knoch Park

724 S. West St.

in Naperville, Illinois 60540

North Aurora

Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Riverfront Park

E State Street

in Aurora, Illinois 60517

Northlake

Date: July 3, 2017 9:30pm

Where: Behind West Leyden High School

1000 N Wolf Road

in Northlake, Illinois 60164

Oak Brook

Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Polo Grounds off of 31st Street between Spring and York Roads

31st Street

in Oak Brook, Illinois 60523

Part of Taste of Oak Brook

Oak Forest

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: 159th and Central

in Oak Forest, Illinois 60452

Oak Park

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: River Forest High School Football Stadium

201 North Scoville Ave

in Oak Park, Illinois 60302

Orland Hills

Date: June 24, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Kelly Park

16670 S Haven Ave

in Orland Hills, Illinois 60487

Orland Park

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm

Where: Centennial Park

15600 West Avenue

in Orland Park, IL 60462

Oswego

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Launched from Prairie Point Park

313 East Washington St

in Oswego, IL 60543

Palatine

Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Community Park

in Palatine, Illinois 60067

Palos Heights

Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:15pm

Where: Memorial Park | Fireworks over Lake Katherine

76th Ave and College Drive

in Palos Heights, Illinois 60466

Park Ridge

Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Maine East High School

2601 West Dempster St

in Park Ridge, Illinois 60068

Pingree Grove

Date: July 8, 2017 at 9:00pm

Baseball Fields near Cambridge Lakes Dr. & Wester Blvd.

Pingree Grove, IL 60140

Pingree Grove Independence Day Celebration

Plainfield

Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Plainfield Central High School

24120 W. Fort Beggs Dr.

in Plainfield, Illinois 60544

Romeoville

Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:15pm

Where: Village Park

900 W. Romeo Road

in Romeoville, Illinois 60446

Roselle

Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Lake Park High School West Campus

500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave

Roselle, IL 60172

Round Lake Beach

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Cultural Center Outdoor Stage

2007 N Civic Center Way

in Round Lake Beach, Illinois 60073

Skokie

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Niles West High School

5701 Oakton St

in Skokie, Illinois 60076

Skokie Parade and 3-D Fireworks Fest

South Holland

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:10pm

Where: Veterans Memorial Park

160th Place and South Park Avenue

in South Holland, Illinois 60473

Streamwood

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm

Where: Dolphin Park

S. Park Blvd

in Streamwood, Illinois 60107

Streator

Date: July 8, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Streator Township High School football field

202 West Lincoln Ave

in Streator, Illinois 61364

Summit

Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:15pm

Where: Summit Park

5700 S Archer Road

in Summit, Illinois 60501

Tinley Park

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm

Where: McCarthy Park

16801 W 80th Ave

in Tinley Park, Illinois 60477

Vernon Hills

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Century Park

1001 Lakeview Pkwy

in Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061

Warrenville

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm

Where: Cerny Park

River Road

in Warrenville, Illinois 60555

Wauconda

Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Cook Park

700 N Main St

in Wauconda, Illinois 60084

Wheaton

Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Graf Park

1701 Manchester Road

in Wheaton, Illinois 60187

Wheeling

Date: July 1, 2017 at 9:15pm

Where: Chicago Executive Airport

1020 Plant Road

in Wheeling, Illinois 60090

Wilmette

Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Gillson Park

Sheridan Road and Michigan Avenue

in Wilmette, Illinois 60091

Winnetka

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:20pm

Where: Duke Childs Field

1321 Willow Road

in Winnetka, Illinois 60093

Woodridge

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Zigfield Troy Golf

75th Street and Lemont Road

in Downers Grove, Illinois 60517

Downers Grove/Woodridge 4th of July Fireworks

Woodstock

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Emricson Park

900 W. South St

in Woodstock, Illinois 60098

Northwest Indiana

LaPorte, Ind.

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30

Where: LaPorte Fairgrounds

2581 W. State Hwy 2

in LaPorte, Indiana 46350

LaPorte 4th of July Parade and Fireworks

Merrillville, Ind.

Date: July 3, 2017, 9pm

Where: Hidden Lake Park

6355 Broadway

in Merrillville, Indiana 46410

Cedar Lake, Ind.

Date: July 3, 2017 9:30 pm

Where: Cedar Lake Town Complex

7408 Constitution Ave

in Cedar Lake, Indiana 46303

Crown Point, Ind.

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Lake County Fairgrounds

889 S Court St.

in Crown Point, Indiana 46307

Crown Point Parade and Fireworks

East Chicago, Ind.

Date: July 3, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Jeorse Park Beach

3301 Aldis Ave

in East Chicago, Indiana 46312

Schererville, Ind.

Date: June 30, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Rohrman Park

6750 Rohrman Road

in Schererville, Indiana 46375

Munster, Ind.

Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:30pm

Where: Centennial Park

900 North Centennial Drive

in Munster, Indiana 46321

Whiting, Ind.

Date: July 3, 2017

Where: Whiting Park

in Whiting, Indiana 46394

Portage, Ind.

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Founders Square Park Amphitheater

6300 Founders Square

in Portage, Indiana 46368

Valparaiso, Ind.

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:15pm

Where: Cumberland Loop

Valparaiso St & Vale Park Rd

in Valparaiso, Indiana 46383

Hobart, Ind.

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Festival Park

111 E. Old Ridge Road

in Hobart, Indiana 46342

Lake Station, Ind.

Date: July 4, 2017 at Dusk

Where: Riverview Park

2701 Ripley Street

in Lake Station, Indiana, 46405