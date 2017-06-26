Activists Demand Help For Distressed Neighborhoods

(CBS) — A demonstration outside City Hall Monday tried to focus attention on the problems of Chicago neighborhoods facing gun violence, joblessness and economic pressures.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin led the demonstration around city hall and county building. Boykin was joined by a number of activists, including the Rev. Ira Acree.
Acree said dysfunction at the state level is not helping things in Chicago.
“It’s causing a mass exodus,” Acree said.