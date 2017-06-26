LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Activists Demand Help For Distressed Neighborhoods

June 26, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: City Hall, Craig Dellimore

(CBS) — A demonstration outside City Hall Monday tried to focus attention on the problems of Chicago neighborhoods facing gun violence, joblessness and economic pressures.

WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin led the demonstration around city hall and county building. Boykin was joined by a number of activists, including the Rev. Ira Acree.

Acree said dysfunction at the state level is not helping things in Chicago.

“It’s causing a mass exodus,” Acree said.

 

 

 

