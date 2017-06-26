Chicago Police Gain Access To ATF Ballistics Van To Fight Gun Crimes

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are about to get some help from the feds that will help them test ballistics on the spot after a shooting.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, and Chicago police officials will announce Monday that the city will get access to new federal law enforcement resources, including a new mobile ballistics lab operated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
The ballistics van is part of the ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN).
The mobile ballistics lab is able to collect unique information from a bullet, then track the gun, and connect the weapon to other crimes in which it has been used.
Information from 20,000 guns from across the U.S. is added to the NIBIN each month.
Some have compared the ATF ballistics lab to a fingerprint database. The hope is the ballistics van will help link criminals in custody to previously unsolved cases.
The announcement of the new ATF ballistics van in Chicago comes as Chicago police seek to get a handle the summer spike in gun violence. So far in June, more than 320 people have been shot in Chicago, including at least 46 people this weekend.