Woman Killed In River North Crash; Ontario Feeder Ramp Closed

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed in a high-speed collision early Monday in the River North neighborhood, and the crash forced the closure of the Ontario feeder ramp.
Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Ontario and Orleans streets. A speeding 2009 Nissan failed to negotiate the curve onto the Ontario feeder ramp, and instead slammed into at least two utility poles.
The collision knocked one of the poles to the ground, and cut the car to pieces before it burst into flames.
A 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle, and fled the scene, leaving a trail of blood for at least a block.
Police shut down the Ontario feeder ramp to the Dan Ryan and Kennedy expressways after the crash.
The ramp remained closed shortly before 7 a.m., as police investigated and waited for a tow truck to remove the debris from the crash.