Too Far? Off-Duty Cop Pins Teen In Cell-Phone Video

(CBS) — Parents of a south suburban teen say an off-duty Lansing police officer went too far in a confrontation over his yard.

Cell phone video taken Saturday shows 15-year-old Jordan Brunson pinned down by the off-duty officer.

The off-duty officer uses profanity as Jordan’s friend asks him to let the teen go; the friend says they are not trespassing.

“I was scared, but I was trying to keep calm at the same time,” Brunson says.

Lansing police say they got a call of kids fighting near a park. One of the teens — the same one who shot the cell-phone video — ran from the fight with cuts to his face and ended up on the officer’s front lawn. His friend, Jordan, came soon after.

The teen’s aunt, Lashawnya Brunson, says she is disturbed by the off-duty officer’s behavior.

“Where was his police instinct or his training to find out first what was going on with the young guys?” she asks.

Jordan Brunson says: “I wouldn’t expect him to think I was a threat to him.”

Lansing Police say the teens approached the officer and Jordan was held down for further investigation until other officers arrived.

“That’s an assault to a child,” Lashawnya Brunson says.

Lansing police say they are aware of the video and have already started an internal investigation. Both of those boys were released to their families.