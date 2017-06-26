4 Dead, 42 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were killed and at least 42 others, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning. Last weekend, 57 people were shot and eight died.

So far in June, at least 330 people have been shot in the city. At least 1,686 people have been shot this year — 293 of them fatally, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

The weekend’s latest fatal shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Sunday on the South Side. A 17-year-old boy was standing outside a business in the 5200 block of South Western when a white car with a female driver and a male passenger pulled up, according to Chicago Police. Following an argument, the male passenger shot the boy, who then returned fire. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, where a weapon was recovered. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured during the exchange.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not provided information on the fatality.

About 2:40 a.m. Sunday, a 44-year-old man was driving north in the 7900 block of South Brandon on the South Side when his vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle. When the man was pulled from the vehicle, paramedics discovered he had been shot in his left shoulder and his head. He was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. His name has not been released.

A man was gunned down about 5 p.m. Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Maurice Purnell, 28, was standing outside in the 1200 block of North Laramie when someone fired shots at him from a passing vehicle, authorities said. Purnell, who lived in the same neighborhood, was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 5:53 p.m.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Deangelo Pleasant, 21, of Cicero, was standing on a porch in the 4700 block of West West End when two males got out of a yellow vehicle and began shooting at him, authorities said. He was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m.

The 13-year-old boy was wounded about 12:35 a.m. Monday in a West Town neighborhood drive-by shooting. Someone in a passing black vehicle fired shots at the boy while he was walking in the 1800 block of West Maypole, police said. He was shot in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. A 34-year-old man was on a front porch in the 700 block of South Karlov when he got into an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the groin and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

At least 40 other people were wounded in shootings across the city between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday. Nine of them were wounded in a slew of attacks that happened in less than three hours early Saturday on the South and West sides.

Eight people were killed over the same weekend last year, which saw 47 people shot in the city. In 2016, more than 700 people were shot to death in Chicago.

