By Michelle Guilbeau

Chicago is a beautiful city and there is much to see and do any time of the year. However, the summer season brings color to the city and nature abounds. There are many excellent places to see flowers in their full glory during the warm summer months. Here are 5 best flower beds in Chicago.

Garfield Park Conservatory

300 N. Central Park Ave.

Chicago, IL 60624

(312) 746-5100

www.garfieldconservatory.org

The Garfield Park Conservatory has multiple outdoor gardens which include the Demonstration Garden, City Garden and Monet Garden. There are also six greenhouses and two exhibition halls; the greenhouses offer a large variety of plants to see and learn about. The flower beds are spectacular and a must see when visiting Garfield Park Conservatory. Special educational programs are available to both adults and children at no additional fee.

Chicago Botanic Garden

1000 Lake Cook Road

Glencoe, IL 60022

(847) 835-5440

www.chicagobotanic.org

Chicago Botanic Garden is one of the head living galleries and science preservation focuses in Chicago. It is composed of 385 acres which include 26 gardens and four natural areas. The acreage is located on and around nine islands and six miles of shoreline. There are many programs available for youth and family members. Also, birding, biking, photography, garden walks and tram tours are accessible to appreciate the picturesque perspectives of the delightful flower beds and gardens.

Lurie Garden

Millennium Park

201 E. Randolph St.

Chicago, IL 60602

(312) 742-1168

www.luriegarden.org

This five-acre botanical wonderland is located directly in the heart of the City of Chicago; nature at its best can be found in an urban area. One of the dramatic features of the garden is the 15-foot “shoulder” hedge that is beautifully lit and encompasses the garden on two sides and protects the beautiful perennial garden. The Lurie Garden is a living piece of art and can be enjoyed all year round with texture and color variations that change with the season.

The Morton Arboretum

4100 Illinois Route 53

Lisle, IL 60532

(630) 968-0074

www.mortonarb.org

The Morton Arboretum is an outdoor non-profit center focused on the planting and preservation of trees. The Arboretum offers activities for adults and kids of all ages, plus numerous educational events for adults and kids are planned throughout the year. The beautiful flower beds, trees, shrubs, four-acre children’s garden and one-acre maze garden are just some of the many highlights of the Morton Arboretum.

Cantigny Park

1S151 N. Winfield Road

Wheaton, IL 60189

(630) 668-5161

www.cantigny.org

At Cantigny Park, wonderful gardens and flower beds proliferate. For example, the Rose Garden, Formal Gardens, Prairie Garden and Idea Garden, however Cantigny offers significantly more than dazzling professional flowerbeds. The park has a noteworthy home to visit, military historical center, play area, championship golf course and dining facilities. Everybody in family will enjoy Cantigny Park.

