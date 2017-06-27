Woman Killed In Back Of The Yards Garage Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Back of the Yards neighborhood garage went up in flames overnight, killing a woman believed to be in her 50s.
The fire started around 11:25 p.m. at a garage near 49th and Bishop.
Neighbors told police a woman ran into the burning garage, but didn’t come out. By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had spread, and crews were unable to save the woman.
After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found the woman dead inside. A number of cars also were burned in the fire.
Police said the victim was a Hispanic woman, but have not released her name. Officials believe she was in her 50s.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.