Five People Shot In South Austin

(CBS) — First-responders were at the scene Tuesday night of a shooting that left five people wounded in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lotus.
A suspect approached a group of people on foot and fired several rounds before fleeing, Chicago Police said. Shot were five people: three females and two males.
All shooting victims were in fair condition when they were taken to hospitals, the Chicago Fire Department said. Additional information was not immediately available.