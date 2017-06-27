LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Five People Shot In South Austin

June 27, 2017 9:22 PM
Filed Under: Multiple People Shot, shooting, South Austin

(CBS) — First-responders were at the scene Tuesday night of a shooting that left five people wounded in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lotus.

A suspect approached a group of people on foot and fired several rounds before fleeing, Chicago Police said. Shot were five people: three females and two males.

All shooting victims were in fair condition when they were taken to hospitals, the Chicago Fire Department said. Additional information was not immediately available.

