Off-Duty Cop, Woman Killed In Lawndale Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer and a woman were killed early Tuesday, when their vehicles collided in the Lawndale neighborhood.
The off-duty officer was driving his personal SUV around 1 a.m., when he collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Kostner Avenue.
Police said it appeared the vehicles crashed at a high rate of speed. Both vehicles were ripped apart, to the point they were virtually unrecognizable after the wreck.
Rescue crews had to use the jaws of life to free the victims from the mangled mess of metal. Debris from the crash was spread across a gas station at the corner of Kostner and Roosevelt.
The off-duty officer was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police escorted his body from the emergency room to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office in a blue light procession.
Authorities have not yet released the names or ages of either victim.
“Superintendent Eddie Johnson was briefed on the incident a short time ago and offered the departments deepest condolences to the family of the police officer and the young woman who was tragically killed,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
The Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was looking into the cause of the crash.