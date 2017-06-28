Bryce Harper Posts Instagram Photo Of Himself, Kris Bryant With #Back2BackOneDay

June 28, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: Bryce Harper, Chicago Cubs, Kris Bryant, Washington Nationals

(CBS) Let the speculation fly and reading between the lines begin.

With the Nationals in the midst of hosting the Cubs in a four-game series, Bryce Harper posted a photo to Instagram of himself and Kris Bryant with their significant others. The two go way back, having both grown up in Las Vegas, but the notable part was Harper hastagged the photo in part: #Back2BackOneDay

In early June, veteran baseball reported Peter Gammons sparked a flurry of talk when he mentioned on 670 The Score that some people in the game told him Harper would prefer to play for the Cubs when he hits free agency after the 2018 season.

