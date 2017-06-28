3 Dead, 14 Wounded In Chicago Shootings Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were killed and at least 14 other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago, including five people shot in a single West Side attack.

The most recent homicide happened at 6:22 p.m. in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. A 27-year-old was shot in the head and chest in the 8900 block of South Morgan, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional details were not provided and the Cook County medical examiner’s office has not provided information on the fatality.

More than an hour earlier, a 28-year-old man was shot to death in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood. He was shot in the neck at 4:56 p.m. in the 6500 block of South University. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:44 p.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

Earlier Tuesday, another man was found shot to death in a separate Woodlawn attack. The 33-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the neck at 8:12 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Ingleside, authorities said. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:25 a.m.

In the most recent nonfatal attack, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. He was standing outside in a group at 9:34 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw when someone fired shots from a vehicle, striking him in the leg, police said. The boy was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

Less than an hour earlier, five people were shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood. A male walked up to the group about 8:48 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lotus, opened fire and ran away, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the knee and a 19-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital. A 39-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 20-year-old woman was shot in the arm, but their hospital information was not available. Police did not immediately provide the victims’ conditions.

About 7:15 p.m., a 25-year-old man was in the 5800 block of West Ohio in Austin when a white van drove up and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was shot in the hand and taken in good condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

About the same time, a man was shot in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood. Officers found the 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the chest, leg and arm about 7:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Wells, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

About 5:35 p.m., three people were injured in another Fuller Park neighborhood shooting. The two men and a teenage boy were standing at a corner in the 4800 block of South Princeton when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. A 22-year-old man was found a block away in the 4900 block of South Princeton with a gunshot wound to the right buttock and abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left knee and was found in the 5400 block of South Princeton, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. A 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right hand was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At 4:08 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the right hand and midsection in the 2000 block of West 78th Street in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Tuesday morning, a 60-year-old man was shot in Austin. He was in a vehicle at 11:34 a.m. in the 5500 block of West North Avenue when several people walked up and opened fire, according to police. He drove himself to Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park, where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s first shooting happened at 2:09 a.m. in the South Shore neighborhood. A 21-year-old man was walking in the 7000 block of South Merrill when two people walked up and fired shots, police said. He was shot in the back and arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Fifteen people were shot across Chicago on Monday, four of them fatally.

