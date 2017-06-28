Oak Park River Forest H.S. On Soft Lockdown Over Email Threat

CHICAGO (CBS) — Oak Park and River Forest High School was placed on soft lockdown, and most summer school classes and summer camps were canceled Wednesday, after the school received a threatening email.
“All 10:15 a.m. and other summer school classes are canceled today. All camps not in session at the time of lockdown (approximately 9:30 a.m.) are canceled today,” the school said in a statement on its website and Facebook.
A school spokesperson said several administrators received a threatening email, but the threat was not connected to a recent incident in which someone drew swastika graffiti in the lobby.
Under the soft lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the building. Summer school classes and outdoor camps were being held in classrooms
“Parents and guardians should not come to the high school. We are not releasing any students or campers until the soft lockdown has ended. Parents and guardians may go to Ridgeland Commons to wait to be allowed on campus when students are released,” the school said.
Oak Park police said they are investigating the threat.