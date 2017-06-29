Avisail Garcia Day To Day For White Sox

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia was out after hurting his left knee sliding into third base Wednesday evening.

The team’s best bet to make the American League All-Star Team had an MRI on Thursday that came back negative.

“I am just going to take a couple of days off,” Garcia said. “It hurts a little bit. So, they think in a couple of days it will be fine.”

The resurgent outfielder has had his best season ever in the major leagues. After being one of the league’s top hitters all season, Garcia’s batting average has dropped 24 points during his current 0-20 streak.

White Sox training staff members are treating the 26-year-old with tried-and-tested applications of hot and cold compresses.

Garcia has excellent credentials going to Miami as the White Sox sole mid-summer classic representative. He has 11 home runs and 51 RBI with a .875 OPS.

“He went into the last offseason and worked his tail off,” teammate Todd Frazier said. “He has worked on the mental side, looking to see what pitchers were doing to him. It has been really exciting to watch. He prepares like every game is his last one.”

Frazier is not the only one excited about the surprising first half Garcia has had.

“I hope he is a part of it,” Manager Rickey Renteria said about Garcia’s performance. “All of us here believe he has played like an All-Star. We have seen it every day.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.