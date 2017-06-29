Brandon Saad Surprised By Deal, But Ready To Rejoin Blackhawks

(CBS) The hockey world was stunned last Friday when news came through that the Blackhawks were trading star forward Artemi Panarin to the Blue Jackets for a familiar face, Brandon Saad.

Put into a difficult situation after losing Marian Hossa, the Blackhawks made a bold move to acquire a two-way forward in Saad. The phone call certainly caught Saad by surprise.

Saad joined the Mully & Hanley Show on Thursday morning to recap a wild week.

“I was a little surprised when it happened, but it’s definitely nice to be back somewhere where I obviously had a lot of success,” Saad said. “I feel comfortable with everything about it — the city, the players, the coaches. It definitely feels good to be back, for sure.