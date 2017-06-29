4 Division Street Nightclubs Shut Down Over Building Code Violations

CHICAGO (CBS) — City inspectors shut down four nightclubs in the busy Division Street district, ahead of the busy Independence Day weekend.

The four clubs at State and Division streets were forcibly closed over multiple building code violations.

Three of those clubs share the same building at 9 W. Division St.

Detention was shut down due to electrical issues throughought the club. The club had been offering free dance lessons on Thursday, but it was not clear if that would happen.

Right next door to the east, Room Seven was shuttered due to fire separation and structural issues.

Another door down, fire separation problems, structural issues, and electrical deficiencies forced the closure of Primary Night Club.

All three clubs in that building failed their annual amusement inspection earlier this year.

Around the corner, Palette, at 1204 N. State St., was closed due to electrical and structural issues. The club has only been open since March.

“It’s kind of sad, living in this neighborhood, that all the places that we kind of go to and have fun at are closing; but it gets very crazy over here during the weekend, so I could see that something could happen,” neighborhood resident Jordan Risberg-Mogck said.

It was not immediately clear how soon the clubs would be allowed to reopen.