3 White Sox Prospects, Cubs’ Eloy Jimenez Set To Play In Futures Game

(CBS) The Futures Game that’s a part of the All-Star Game festivities will certainly have a local flavor to it.
Three top White Sox prospects — infielder Yoan Moncada, catcher Zack Collins and right-hander Michael Kopech — and Cubs outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez are all set to play in the July 9 game in Miami that features much of baseball’s best young talent.
Collins and Kopech will play for the U.S. team. Moncada and Jimenez will play for the World team.
Moncada, 22, is hitting .280 with 10 homers, 29 RBIs and an .833 OPS in 65 games at Triple-A Charlotte.
Collins, 22, is hitting .211 with 10 homers, 29 RBIs and a .776 OPS in 69 games at advanced Class-A Winston-Salem.
Kopech, 21, is 4-4 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 72 innings at Double-A Birmingham.
Jimenez, 20, is hitting .268 with seven homers, 25 RBIs and an .853 OPS in 34 games at advanced Class-A Myrtle Beach.