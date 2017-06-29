‘Fuzz’ The Kitten Swiped From Animal Shelter

(CBS) — It started out innocent enough. Two girls came to the Will County Humane Society to look at kittens Thursday.
Now, police want to talk to these girls about a catnapping.
Surveillance video from the humane society’s kitten room — posted on Facebook — shows the girls playing with several young cats. Then they slipped Fuzz — a 15-week old tuxedo kitten — into a bag before walking out.
Authorities say the girls left on bikes, so they probably live nearby.
Fuzz is microchipped, officials say. The kitten is described as friendly and snuggly.