‘Fuzz’ The Kitten Swiped From Animal Shelter

June 29, 2017 9:44 PM
Filed Under: Kitten Stolen, Will County

(CBS) — It started out innocent enough. Two girls came to the Will County Humane Society to look at kittens Thursday.

Now, police want to talk to these girls about a catnapping.

Surveillance video from the humane society’s kitten room — posted on Facebook — shows the girls playing with several young cats. Then they slipped Fuzz — a 15-week old tuxedo kitten — into a bag before walking out.

Fuzz the tuxedo kitten in happier times. (Facebook/Will County Humane Society)

Authorities say the girls left on bikes, so they probably live nearby.

Fuzz is microchipped, officials say. The kitten is described as friendly and snuggly.

 

