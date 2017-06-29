Levine: Time Is Not On MLB’s Side

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — With an all-time high of three hours and five minutes average playing time per game in 2017, Major League Baseball is going backward from commissioner Rob Manfred’s mandate.

When assuming office, the man who succeeded Bud Selig in the big chair wanted to cut down on time of the game and inactivity in the sport. Manfred believed dead time and length of games had to be addressed.

The Manfred doctrine espoused a time clock for pitchers and a penalty for hitters who do not stay in the batter’s box for an entire at-bat — both really good ideas and neither really have been enforced at this point. Agreements must be hammered out by Manfred and the baseball players union. No rules can permanently be implemented without both sides ratifying it in writing. After a one-year experiment, the new rules have been shelved.

Although managers and players are aware of the extended length of games, not many seem to concern themselves about time once a contest begins.

“Everybody has their own tempo,” said White Sox manager Ricky Renteria. “The batters have it and the pitchers do as well. There are also times where we are waiting for the viewing public to get back. Cameras and other factors come into it as well. There are certainly other factors involved in extending the timeline. I will be honest, when I am sitting in the dugout I don’t think about time. Replay effects time. I wish I had the answer but I don’t.”

The Yankees and White Sox had a 55-minute eighth inning on Tuesday evening.

“I don’t think that wears on you when it goes right for your team,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi told me. “I think it is somewhat of an issue. I think the bigger issue we are talking about is the game but the pace of the action. The time in between when balls are put in play. If you look, the average is three to four minutes. That is a long time for nothing to really happen in a sense. If you have a game that is three and half hours long and it’s packed with action, people love it. It is the pace of the action. It is important because you want people to love your product.”

The players are aware of the extended games they have been playing the last couple of seasons.

“The games have been longer, White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier said. “We feel it. Sometimes I will turn to an umpire and say ‘this game is taking forever.’ What else are we going to do? We can’t just put a clock on everything.”

Catcher visits to the mound have noticeably up-ticked in the last couple of seasons.

“You do see it a lot more often now,” Frazier said about this latest tactic that has added time to game clocks. “That eighth inning the other night was an example. We hope the pace of the game does pick up.”

