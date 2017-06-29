SEVERE WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning For Parts Of Chicago Area | Current Conditions  | Traffic Conditions | Metra Service Alerts | CTA Updates | Flight UpdatesSubmit Pics/Videos |

12-Year-Old Boy Missing From Ravenswood

June 29, 2017 6:49 AM
Filed Under: MIssing Boy, Ravenswood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy missing from a Ravenswood neighborhood residential facility on the North Side since Tuesday afternoon.

Caston Davis, who was last contacted at 3:55 p.m, left the the facility in the 4800 block of North Francisco and never returned home, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

caston davis 12 Year Old Boy Missing From Ravenswood

Caston Davis (Source: Chicago Police)

Davis, who is a “habitual missing,” was described as a 109-pound, 5-foot-3 black boy with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.

