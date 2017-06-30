Man Fatally Shot By Robber In University Park During Online Sale Meet-Up

CHICAGO (CBS) – An online sale ended in the death of a man in the south suburbs on Thursday night.

Police say he was shot and killed during a robbery.

CBS 2’s Susanna Song has more from south suburban University Park.

It appears to have been a set up.

The victim, 31-year-old Kevin Jarrett and a woman arranged to meet a potential buyer at an apartment building to sell a game system. Instead, police say the two were robbed.

University Park Police say the couple posted an ad on the website, letgo.com.

On Thursday night around 10:45 p.m., Jarett and the woman pulled up to the apartment, located in the 800 block of White Oak Lane in University Park. Three men met them, but what was supposed to be a purchase, turned into a robbery and the shooting of Kevin Jarrett.

After Jarrett was shot, he got back into the car and the woman he was with sped off. The car stopped about a block away and that is where police found the couple.

Jarrett, who is from Kankakee, died. The woman was not injured.

Police said the apartment where the arrangement was to take place was empty.

CBS 2 spoke with a neighbor on Friday morning.

“The police had the street blocked off. I couldn’t get in. They put the yellow tape up and I had to get out of my niece’s car to get around to the house,” said John Patterson.

Police say they have no one in custody as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting should go to the University Park Department, or call (708) 235-4803.