Gigi’s Playhouse Celebrates 100th Day Of “321 Days Of Acceptance” Campaign

CHICAGO (CBS) – What began as one suburban mother’s dream to raise awareness of Down Syndrome has hit all new heights.
“Gigi’s Playhouse” is now a worldwide operation and on Wednesday, it celebrated the 100th day of a social media campaign aimed at acceptance and understanding.
It is call “321 Days of Acceptance.”
The goal is to introduce to the world someone with Down Syndrome every day for more than 10 months.
Already the campaign has reached more than one million fans and followers on social media.
South Barrington mom Nancy Gianni founded Gigi’s Playhouse more than a decade ago, after the birth of her daughter who she calls a happy, hip-hop dancer, avid texter and overall rock star with Down Syndrome.