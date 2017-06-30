Kris Bryant Explains Bryce Harper’s ‘Back2BackOneday’ Hashtag: ‘Just Having A Whole Lot Of Fun’

(CBS) Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper caused a stir earlier this week when he posted a photo to Instagram of himself, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and their wives with the hashtag “Back2BackOneday.”

Immediately, everyone wondered what it meant. Harper and Bryant are friends from their younger days growing up in Las Vegas, and veteran baseball reporter Peter Gammons in early June created speculation when he passed along the nugget that some in the game had told him Harper would prefer to play for the Cubs when he becomes a free agent after the 2018 season.

So what did Harper’s “Back2BackOneday” mean? To hear Bryant tell the story, Harper’s point was to fire everyone up and more or less troll.

“Not much at all,” Bryant said on the Bernstein and Goff Show on 670 The Score when asked how much he and Harper have discussed their futures. “With us coming to town to play them, I’m sure he was getting a bunch of questions about the whole story of him coming to play for the Cubs one day. And I don’t think he’s ever said it, that he wants to (play for the Cubs). I don’t think he’s ever mentioned it. I think he’s just having a whole lot of fun with it.

“We haven’t really talked about (the future). We haven’t played together since we were probably maybe 10 or 11. It would be a lot of fun for us if we were on the same team in the big leagues.”

Bryant is currently on a path to be a free agent after the 2021 season. Harper and Bryant are also the two most recent National League MVP winners.

“He’s a great dude, so passionate about the game,” Bryant said. “He loves it. But off the field, he’s just a normal guy. It’s tough to be a normal guy when you’re of his stature, his popularity, but just a good guy off the field. He’s who you’d want to hang out with.”