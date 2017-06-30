Mitchell Trubisky Likes Bears’ Playoff Chances

(CBS) Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came to the Bears as the No. 2 overall pick after the team’s miserable 3-13 season.
Despite that fact, Trubisky feels confident about what his team can accomplish. With a reworked roster in place — led by starting quarterback Mike Glennon — Trubisky sees the Bears as a team vying for the postseason.
At Gatorade’s Beat the Heat program Friday at Wheaton Warrenville South High School, a kid asked Trubisky about the Bears’ chances.
“I said, ‘Yeah, I think we’re gonna make the playoffs,’” Trubisky said, according the Chicago Sun-Times. “Obviously we know we have a lot of work to do. I don’t want anyone to construe it in a way that it’s a guarantee or anything. But I believe in myself, I believe in my teammates. I know we still have work to do.
“As a competitor, you should always go there and think we’re gonna win.”
Trubisky also added that he doesn’t plan on a holdout for training camp and that he expects to sign his rookie contract soon. He remains the lone Bears player unsigned to a deal.
The Bears report to training camp on July 26 and begin their practices a day later, with the rookie Trubisky set to be under the spotlight throughout.