Train Derails In Plainfield; Leaking Tankers Observed

(CBS) — Several freight train cars derailed in southwest suburban Plainfield Friday evening, and officials say there could be hazardous material involved.
The derailment of several cars was observed by Chopper 2 along Illinois Route 59 and Riverwalk Court, just north of the village’s downtown. The cars appeared to be tankers, and black fluid could be observed pooling at the scene.
The Plainfield Police Department tweeted that motorists should steer clear of the area. Authorities say the derailment is at 143rd near Van Dyke Road.
Additional information was not immediately available.