Trump Tweets He’s Sending Federal Help To Slow Gun Violence

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago and federal law enforcement will collaborate to reduce the number illegal guns in the city.
President Trump tweeted Friday: “Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help.”
Chicago police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are forming a Chicago Crime Gun Strike Force. The Chicago Sun-Times reports 20 additional ATF agents have been sent to Chicago.
Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a statement “we are foundationally changing the way we fight crime in Chicago.”
State police, intelligence analysts and state and federal prosecutors will target illegal guns and repeat gun offenders.