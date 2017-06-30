Trump Tweets He’s Sending Federal Help To Slow Gun Violence

June 30, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Gun Violence

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago and federal law enforcement will collaborate to reduce the number illegal guns in the city.

President Trump tweeted Friday: “Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help.”

Chicago police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are forming a Chicago Crime Gun Strike Force. The Chicago Sun-Times reports 20 additional ATF agents have been sent to Chicago.

Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a statement “we are foundationally changing the way we fight crime in Chicago.”

State police, intelligence analysts and state and federal prosecutors will target illegal guns and repeat gun offenders.

