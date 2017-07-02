White Sox OF Avisail Garcia Named To First All-Star Game: ‘Another Blessing’

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The road to this year’s All-Star game in Miami was not easily found by the lone Chicago White Sox representative. Avisail Garcia was an unlikely candidate as he entered 2017 as more a suspect than a future All-Star.

“I am very happy to represent the White Sox in the All-Star game,” Garcia said Sunday upon receiving the news. “For me, this is another blessing. I have been working hard for this moment.”

Garcia’s stock had fallen to very low level after he struggled with the unfamiliar role of designated hitter in 2016. With a new lease on his baseball life entering the offseason last fall, the White Sox right fielder made a new commitment to his team and himself.

“This was about maturation for him,” said manager Rick Renteria. “We are hoping this is the beginning of something Avi can push forward and maintain some consistency throughout the rest of his career. There will be some ups and downs. For the most part, I think he is starting to understand who he is as a player.”

Patience was running thin for the Venezuelan outfielder within the Sox organization. This big chance for him in 2017 was looked at as a come aboard or we will move on the last opportunity.

At 26 years of age, Garcia was hardly a has been despite some lackluster development trends. The ball was in his court.

“I know I believed in myself,” Garcia said. “So I knew I would work hard to improve myself and my career. If you believe in yourself and do the work, you have the opportunity like I have now of representing the White Sox in the All -Star game.”

Garcia always has had the talent and raw power to be a top flight player. He made it to the big leagues with Detroit in 2012 and played in the World Series. After getting traded to Chicago in 2013 his body began to change. The outfield play slipped a bit and his work ethic began to be questioned.

That all changed last fall.

“First of all, I lost weight,” Garcia said. “I worked very hard on my hitting. I woke up every day at 5 a.m. to go to the gym and work out. In the afternoon I went to hit three times a week. All that work is paying off. I thank God for the opportunity. All I have to do is keep working”

The All-Star game in Miami will be a family celebration on different levels. Garcia and his wife are expecting a new baby soon.

His whole family will be at Marlins Park to join in the fun on July 10-11.

“I always played hard in the minor leagues and going up,” Garcia said. “But now we have a manager that wants us to play hard every day. Everybody hustles. I work to improve myself, not to be like somebody (else).”

What a difference a year makes. Last season, teams pitched to Garcia with men in scoring position. He proved them wrong by hitting .440 with RISP.

In 2017 clubs are trying to pitch around a guy hitting .318 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI in a half season.

“I was in the training room when they called us together as a team,” Garcia said about getting the good news. “When they said my name I was really proud. Really proud! This now gives me even more motivation.”

