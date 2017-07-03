Baby Boy Critically Hurt In Fall From 3rd Floor Window In Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A baby boy was critically hurt Monday afternoon when he fell out of a third floor window in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.
About 1 p.m., the 1-year-old fell from a window in a residential building in the 800 block of East 65th Street, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The cause of the fall wasn’t immediately known, authorities said.
