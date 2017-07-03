Reports: Bulls Sign Justin Holiday To 2-Year Deal

(CBS) The Bulls have signed wing Justin Holiday to a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.

This will be the 28-year-old Holiday’s second stint with the team, as he came to the Bulls in February 2016 in a trade deadline move and played out the rest of that season in Chicago. Holiday then spent a year with the Knicks, averaging 7.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game last season. He shot 35.5 percent from 3-point range.

The deal is worth a reported $9 million. Holiday will likely compete for a spot on Chicago’s second unit.

The Bulls have been quiet players in free agency, as expected after they began a rebuild. The re-signed big man Cris Felicio to a four-year deal. Chicago also hopes to bring back power forward Nikola Mirotic, who’s a restricted free agent.

