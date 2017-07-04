Rauner Vetoes Madigan’s Income Tax Increase, Senate Overrides

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. Bruce Rauner said he has vetoed a budget package, which includes a 32 percent increase in the state’s income tax, early Tuesday afternoon.

Rauner made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “I just vetoed Speaker Madigan’s 32% permanent income tax increase.”

I just vetoed Speaker Madigan's 32% permanent income tax increase. pic.twitter.com/Hn5SPm0w2h — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) July 4, 2017

Rauner’s vetoes come just a couple of hours after the Illinois Senate voted 36 to 18 to raise the state income tax from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent.

They also come as no surprise.

I will veto Mike Madigan's permanent 32% tax hike. #Twill pic.twitter.com/V5vwxFQdCF — Bruce Rauner (@BruceRauner) July 3, 2017

Moments after the Illinois House passed the spending plan, Gov. Rauner said he would veto the legislation.

The House passed both a tax hike and spending bill late Sunday evening.

“Under Speaker Madigan’s direction, legislators chose to double down on higher taxes while protecting the special interests and refusing to reform the status quo,” Rauner said in a statement. “It’s a repeat of the failed policies that created this financial crisis and caused jobs and taxpayers to flee.”

“I will veto Mike Madigan’s permanent 32 percent tax hike. Illinois families don’t deserve to have more of the hard-earned money taken from them when the legislature has done little to restore confidence in government or grow jobs.”

UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): According to the Associated Press, the Illinois Senate has voted to override Rauner’s vetoes of a $36 billion budget plan and $5 billion income tax increase.

This story is developing… Check back for updates.

(Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS Radio and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)