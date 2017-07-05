4 Useful & Free Events For Small Business Owners In Illinois



Business is a lot like technology in that if you don’t keep pace with the current trends and practices, you’ll quickly be left behind. Attending conferences, expos and seminars is the best way to ensure that your company is armed with the most up-to-date knowledge of the latest and greatest business strategies and models. Here are four events that you will find particularly useful.





How To Write A Business Plan – What You Need to Know!

July 26, 2017

3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

BACP City Hall

Free

The beginning stages of starting a business should include a solid business plan to further your chances for success. “How To Write a Business Plan – What You Need To Know!” is a workshop offered by The Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection (BACP) through the City of Chicago’s Small Business Center. Here you will learn all the details to produce a comprehensive business plan for your small business. With the knowledge gained, creating a business plan will no longer be an intimidating process.



How To Raise Venture Capital

September 7, 2017

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

1871 Auditorium

Free

As part of the 2017 Entrepreneurial Educations Series, the Hyde Park Angels will present “How To Raise Venture Capital.” The educational event features five panelists who promise to demystify the venture capital fundraising process and provide small business owners with the tools they need to succeed.



The Self Employment Expo

September 9, 2017

10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lake Shore Conference Center

Free

This year’s 11th Annual Self Employment Expo will continue its success of providing services, opportunities and products for small business growth. Topis include grant writing, motivation, self-publishing, patents and more. If you have an excellent business idea, these workshops and seminars will help you get off to the right start.



The City Of Chicago’s Small Business Center On The Road

September 16, 2017

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wright College

Free

The next City of Chicago’s Small Business Center On The Road Expo will feature a tax clinic, workshops for entrepreneurs, a legal clinic, professional makeovers, and a networking hour. City of Chicago Business Consultants will also be on hand to address licensing needs and questions. There will even be access to a photographer for those who need a professional headshot.



This article was written by Allen Foster for CBS Small Business Pulse

