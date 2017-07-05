Civilian, 3 Firefighters Injured In Extra-Alarm Blaze In Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was critically injured and three firefighters were hospitalized for heat-related issues, as crews battled an extra-alarm blaze in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The fire started around 9:30 a.m. at a three-story residential building in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue.

Fire elevated to 3-11 on 1800 block of North Kimball pic.twitter.com/dwrntu9IOr — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 5, 2017

By 10:15 a.m., the fire had been upgraded to a 3-11 alarm, bringing a total of about 125 firefighters, 12 engines, 4 trucks, and 2 tower ladders, 6 battalion chiefs, two deputy district chiefs, a district chief, a deputy fire commissioner, a command van, an air mask truck, and an ambulance to the scene.

According to the Fire Department, there were multiple problems with the fire possibly spreading to neighboring buildings. Firefighters could be seen working on the roofs of at least three buildings, including the building where the fire started.

3-11 alarm 1833 N Kimball will multiple exposure issues pic.twitter.com/CBQZ1YGAzG — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 5, 2017

The Fire Department said the main body of the fire was under control, and the 3-11 alarm was called to allow more crews to rotate due to the heat. The temperature was about 80 degrees Wednesday morning.

One civilian was taken to Presence Saint Mary Hospital in critical condition, and later transferred to Stroger Hospital. Two firefighters were taken to Saint Mary and a third was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for heat-related problems. Two other people refused medical attention.

The Fire Department said the fire was struck out around 11:25 a.m.