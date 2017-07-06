Memory Of Missing Bradley Sisters Lives On, 16 Years Later

(CBS) — It has been 16 years since the two young Bradley sisters disappeared from their South Side home, and the family has gathered in Chicago once again to keep their memory alive.
The matriarch of the family, Mary Bradley, is the grandmother of Tionda and Diamond Bradley.
“I try to keep them in mind every day. I got sick because I was worrying about them,” she tells WBBM’s Steve Miller.
K.D. Jones, the girls’ great uncle, came from Minnesota to be here.
“Some days I have dreams that I’m seeing them walking down the street,” he says.
Their great aunt Shelia Bradley-Smith also came down from Minnesota.
“It affected everybody that was around Tionda and Diamond, that was at the age of 10 and above — everybody.”
Diamond would turn 20 later this year. Tionda would be 26 now.