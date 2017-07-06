House Vote On Budget Veto Delayed; State Capitol Locked Down

UPDATE: “All clear” issued at 3:25 p.m. Lockdown has been lifted
CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois House vote on Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a budget deal has been delayed, after the statehouse was locked down, and several lawmakers were left unable to enter the building.
The House was gathering to begin session at 1:30 p.m. to vote on motions to override the governor’s vetoes of the three pieces of the $36 billion budget plan, when officials announced a delay while waiting for more lawmakers to arrive.
Authorities initiated a hazamat response at the statehouse after a woman was seen throwing a powdery substance in the governor’s office. The same woman later was seen entering the House gallery, and was led away in handcuffs.
Emergency crews in yellow protective suits were seen searching the woman’s bag and the governor’s office at the capitol.
Officials announced over the capitol’s public address system that everyone should stay in place during the lockdown.