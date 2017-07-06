Cubs’ Kris Bryant Falls Short In Fan Vote For All-Star Game

(CBS) — A late push in the fan voting couldn’t send Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant to his third All-Star berth.
Bryant ended up finishing second to Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner in an attempt to snag the final National League roster spot. It was decided by fans online, via Twitter and text.
Coming off a 2016 MVP season, Bryant is hitting .263 with 16 homers, 33 RBIs and an .899 OPS in 78 games.
The Cubs’ Joe Maddon will manage the NL team. He recently mentioned that he hopes to get every player on the NL roster in the game.
Closer Wade Davis was the lone Cubs player to initially be elected to the All-Star Game.
The All-Star Game takes place next Tuesday at Marlins Park in Miami.