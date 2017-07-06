Woman Seriously Injured In 5-Vehicle Crash On I-88 Near Naperville

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was seriously injured Wednesday evening in a five-vehicle crash on the Reagan Memorial Tollway near west suburban Naperville.
A 2011 Toyota SUV traveling west on Interstate 88 at Route 59 failed to slow down and crashed into a silver 2016 Volvo, according to Illinois State Police. Both vehicles then struck the rear of a 2007 Ford Fusion, and the Volvo collided with a 2010 Mitsubishi SUV and a 2014 Honda sedan.
The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville with serious injuries, state police said.
All lanes were back open by 9 p.m., state police said. The two left lanes on I-88 West were closed after the crash for responding emergency vehicles and investigators.
