Reports: Cubs To Recall Kyle Schwarber From Triple-A

July 6, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Kyle Schwarber

(CBS) The Cubs are recalling outfielder Kyle Schwarber from Triple-A Iowa, multiple outlets reported Thursday morning.

Chicago hosts Milwaukee in an afternoon game at Wrigley Field.

The 24-year-old Schwarber was demoted on June 22 amid prolonged struggles in the big leagues this year in which he’s hit .171 with a .673 OPS. In 11 games at Triple-A, Schwarber hit .343 with four homers, nine RBIs and a 1.192 OPS. He walked eight times and struck out 12 times.

Upon Schwarber’s demotion, the Cubs didn’t put a timetable on his return, with president of baseball operations Theo Epstein saying he’d return when he looked “like himself.”

