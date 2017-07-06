Video Of Polish First Lady Missing Handshake with Trump Goes Viral

(CBS) — Social media is abuzz about a video that appears to show the first lady of Poland sidestepping President Donald Trump to shake hands with her American counterpart, Melania Trump.
The video shows Trump and Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, shaking hands. Then, as Poland’s first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda steps across the stage, Trump extends his hand. Kornhauser-Duda bypasses him to warmly clasp hands with Mrs. Trump while the U.S. President looks on.
The video elicited various opinions on platforms like Twitter, with some people pointing out that Kornhauser-Duda did indeed shake the president’s hand following the awkward moment. Others refer to how Trump’s handshakes have made news in the past.
Trump visited Poland before traveling to Germany for the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
When asked in Poland about possible Russian meddling in the United States elections, Trump responded, “I think it was Russia, but I think it was probably other people and or countries and I see nothing wrong with that statement. Nobody really knows,” Mr. Trump said.