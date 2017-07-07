Cubs Sign 1st-Round Pick Alex Lange

(CBS) The Cubs have signed LSU right-hander Alex Lange, one of their first-round picks in the amateur draft in June, the team announced Friday evening.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Lange was 10-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings across 19 starts as a junior this past season.
The news of his signing came after a report surfaced earlier in the day that there was an unspecified “issue” regarding his physical with the team. The Cubs and Lange agreed to a deal for $1.925 million, Fanrag Sports reported, which is less than the $2.18 million slot value for the No. 30 overall pick that he was. Teams and players often agree for a lesser amount when there are health questions of any sort.
“Alex Lange is a proven winner in the best conference in college baseball,” Cubs senior vice president of scouting and player development Jason McLeod said after the team selected him. “He’s taken the ball every Friday night for a top-caliber team, and he is one of the best competitors in the country.”
The Cubs already signed their other first-round pick, left-hander Brendon Little from State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.
The Cubs also announced Friday that they agreed to a deal with outfielder Nelson Velazquez (fifth-round pick) and right-hander Jeremy Estrada (sixth round). The Cubs signed each of their first 22 selections in the draft.