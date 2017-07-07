Explosion, Ammonia Leak At Elk Grove Village Food Supplier

CHICAGO (CBS) — Evacuations were underway Friday morning in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village, as firefighters worked to contain an ammonia leak after an explosion at a large food supplier facility.
The explosion was reported around 7:15 a.m. at Grecian Delights, at 1201 Tonne Rd. Elk Grove Fire Department officials said crews were working to contain an ammonia leak after the explosion.
Fire officials said there also was a water main break at the facility, causing flooding in the parking lot.
Approximately 25 people were in the building at the time. One employee was taken to the hospital, but the worker’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. A member of the hazmat team also was being evaluated by paramedics.
Ken Griffin, owner of Pro Finish auto parts store across the street, said the explosion blew off part of the front of the building at Grecian Delights.
Griffin said all of his employees were being evacuated. Officials said approximately 100 people were evacuated from neighboring buildings.
Crews were directing the ammonia vapors away from nearby homes. Officials said the ammonia likely was used in the building’s refrigeration system.