Missing 9-Year-Old Boy Last Seen Playing Basketball In South Shore

July 7, 2017 6:34 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 9-year-old boy who disappeared after a game of basketball on Thursday night in South Shore.

Tarius Gresham was last seen about 8:30 p.m. playing at a neighbor’s house in the 7700 block of South Yates, according to a police alert.

Tarius Gresham (Source: Chicago Police)

The 4-foot, 70-pound black boy was wearing a red shirt with blue jean shorts and Batman shoes. Police said he has a cleft lip.

He might have walked away south on Yates. Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274, or dial 911.

