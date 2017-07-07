Missing 9-Year-Old Boy Last Seen Playing Basketball In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 9-year-old boy who disappeared after a game of basketball on Thursday night in South Shore.
Tarius Gresham was last seen about 8:30 p.m. playing at a neighbor’s house in the 7700 block of South Yates, according to a police alert.
The 4-foot, 70-pound black boy was wearing a red shirt with blue jean shorts and Batman shoes. Police said he has a cleft lip.
He might have walked away south on Yates. Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274, or dial 911.
