Chicago Shelter For Homeless Families Coming

(CBS) — The Salvation Army has broken ground on its Shield of Hope Center in West Humboldt Park — a place for homeless families to stay temporarily.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
Salvation Army Lt. Col. Charles Smith, divisional commander for the organization in the Chicago area, explained some of the features of the 75-bed shelter during a ceremony Friday.
“The upper level will be 20 bedrooms — that’ll be private bedrooms,” he said.
Private rooms for families. That’s new. The center is designed to give homeless families a place to stay together for several days – until, ideally, affordable housing is found.
“This facility is the first stopover for any family that’s homeless here in Chicago,” Smith said.
Smith says the shelter is expected to open in March of next year.