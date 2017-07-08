Fire Tears Through Ravenswood Apartment, Adjacent Building

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire tore through a Ravenswood apartment building early Saturday on the North Side, leaving as many as eight people without a home.
Flames engulfed the back porches and shot out of the building’s roof, located in the 5100 block of North Paulina, around 1 a.m. The fire was so heavy it required five hoses to snuff out.
The three-story residential building took the brunt of the damage, but video shows smoke pouring out of the adjacent building, located on Winona St., as well
Crews were able to quench the flames within an hour, however six unites were damaged. Additionally, board-up crews said the adjacent building is also ruined, and was recently renovated.
The apartment building rekindled its flames on the third floor around 5:30 a.m. Crews spent another hour snuffing it out, only to respond a third time for a hot spot on the roof just after 7 a.m.
Fire officials said they do not believe anyone is injured.