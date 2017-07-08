Police Seek Suspect In Rolling Meadows Home Invasion, Sex Assault

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rolling Meadows Police are looking for a man they say forced himself into a home and sexually assaulted a victim.
Last Saturday, police say a man — described to be around 5-foot tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds — knocked on a door, proceeded to force his way inside and sexually assault the victim.
Additionally, this past December, another Rolling Meadows resident said her roommate was attacked in front of two young children. This attack took place at East Park Apartments, which is the location of the most recent incident.
At that time, police were looking into two home invasions and a sexual assault. They released the following sketch in January:
The description of the suspect in both cases is similar.
Like the most recent attack, investigators say he knocked on the victim’s front door, forced himself in and sexually assaulted the victim.
Police are not confirming that there is a link to the most recent crime and the crime that occurred months ago. However, they do expect to have more information Monday.
CBS 2 reached out to the apartment complex for comment; our call was not returned.