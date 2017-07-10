Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 3 Women In Riverdale, Park Forest

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with sexually assaulting three women in separate south suburban attacks that began in April.

Deandre Wilson, 30, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery in two attacks that happened in Riverdale, according to Riverdale police.

He was also charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and armed robbery in a separate attack that happened in Park Forest.

The first attack happened April 5 in the 14200 block of School Street in Riverdale, where Wilson grabbed a female and pulled her into an alley, Riverdale police said. Wilson then robbed and sexually assaulted the victim at gunpoint before running away.

On May 15, Wilson sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman in the area of Wildwood Drive and Wiltshire Street in Park Forest, according to Park Forest police.

Riverdale police said Wilson also grabbed a female by the neck on July 6 while she was walking in the 14100 block of Clark Street in Riverdale. In that incident, Wilson forced the victim into an alley while threatening her with a handgun. Following a struggle, she broke free and started screaming, alerting a neighbor to the assault.

The neighbor then called police and told officers which direction Wilson ran away, and he was taken into custody, Riverdale police said. Following an investigation, Wilson was also identified as the offender in the Park Forest attack.

Wilson has been ordered held at Cook County Jail without bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court on Tuesday at the Markham courthouse.

