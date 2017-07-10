Park Ridge Police Charge Two Juveniles In High School Threat

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two boys, one of them only 12-years-old, are charged with making threats against Maine South High School in Park Ridge.

Park Ridge Police say they received an anonymous tip Monday morning regarding two juveniles, who posted threatening messages on social media. The post showed the two boys holding a firearm and included references to them using that firearm during summer classes, which are located at Maine South.

Deputy Police Chief Lou Jogmen says the other boy is 15-years-old.

“When we went to the 12-year-old’s residence, we did locate three firearms — three pistols. And one of them could be confirmed as being seen in the post.”

Jogmen says none of the handguns were loaded.

He said the 15-year-old goes to Maine South.

And as for the the 12-year-old, who’s allegedly involved in a threat against a school?

“It’s young, ” Jogmen says. “But unfortunately, it’s not in Park Ridge alone that we’re seeing this. Unfortunately, we’re seeing a trend downward across the country.”

Deputy Chief Jogmen says both boys have been charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of disorderly conduct. Both charges are felonies.