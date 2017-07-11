Former “American Idol” Singer Haley Reinhart Arrested For Punching Bouncer

CHICAGO (CBS) — Singer Haley Reinhart was arrested Saturday after allegedly punching a bouncer at a Palatine tavern.
Police said officers responded to a call of a disturbance at Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grille at 60 N. Bothwell St. around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Staff told police several patrons were asked to leave after knocking over a table, and as they were being led out of the bar, Reinhart, 26, began arguing with a security guard and punched him in the head.
Reinhart, who placed third in the 10th season of “American Idol” was charged with a misdemeanor count of battery. She was due to appear in court on Aug. 2 in Rolling Meadows.
Reinhart grew up in northwest suburban Wheeling, and graduated from Wheeling High School, but now lives in Encino, California.
Her attorney told People magazine that bouncers at Lamplighter Inn assaulted her without provocation, forcefully removed her from the bar, and beat a friend of hers.