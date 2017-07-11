Hammond Police Shoot Family Dog, Claim It Tried To Bite Officer

CHICAGO (CBS) — The manager of a Hammond fireworks store says police shot and killed one of their dogs on Tuesday morning – for no reason.

You may have heard of this dog before.

It was the middle of May when a dog named Lexi got loose from her home at Rock the Sky Fireworks in Hammond and ended up on 80-94 a few blocks away. She was rescued by Indiana State Police.

The story made the news and there was a happy ending.

But, the fireworks store called Hammond Police last week because somebody set off fireworks in the parking lot.

And this week, police responded and Lexi the dog was nearby.

“So – long story short – she’s very used to police officers. So she ran toward him to play with him and he shot her.”

Store Manager Jennifer Shannon said Lexi died.

“Then he tried to tell us she tried to bite him – which was totally untrue.”

Shannon said Lexi was six weeks pregnant.

WBBM has asked Hammond Police to respond.