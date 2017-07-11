Man Fatally Shot On Pace Paratransit Van In Avalon Park

July 11, 2017 6:52 AM
Filed Under: Attempted Robbery, Avalon Park, Crime, Pace Paratransit, shooting, Susanna Song

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 50-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a Pace paratransit minivan during an attempted robbery at an Avalon Park gas station.

Police said the man was standing in a Citgo gas station parking lot at 83rd and Stony Island, talking to the van driver around 3:15 a.m., when a gunman walked up to him, forced him into the van at gunpoint, and tried to take his cell phone.

The robber shot the man in the right arm, chest, and back.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area South detectives were investigating. No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

